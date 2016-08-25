Ben Reeves is still first choice on the spot

Ben Reeves is still MK Dons’ first choice penalty taker despite missing his last two from 12 yards.

Reeves saw his spot kick saved by Rochdale keeper Conrad Logan on Saturday and then crashed his effort against the bar in the penalty shoot-out against Reading three days later.

Reeves scored three times from the spot last season

The 24-year-old netted three of his four goals last season from the penalty spot, where the likes of Carl Baker, Nicky Maynard and Josh Murphy all failed to hit the mark.

But after consecutive misses, Robinson is willing to back his man.

“If Ben Reeves wants to practice and keep taking them, then he’s still the first choice,” said Robinson. “He’s confident in his own ability, but every penalty taker has rough spells.

“We’ll have to start practising them again, because we’ve got to hit these areas and trust in their abilities to do so.

Dean Bowditch put away his spot kick to give Dons the lead on Tuesday night against Reading. Pic: Lee Scriven

“I would have preferred Reevesy to score for his own beliefs.”

Samir Carruthers also missed his penalty against Reading as the Championship side progressed into the third round of the EFL Cup on Tuesday night, but Ed Upson and George C Williams both stuck theirs past Anssi Jaakkola, while Dean Bowditch scored his in normal time, giving the manager a lot to consider for future spot kicks.

Robinson added: “You’ve got to be technically good and trust in your ability. You’ve got to know where you’re striking the ball, how well you’re connecting, which corner you’re going for. Repetition on the training ground aids that.

“Then, you’ve got to eradicate the fear of missing, and having the confidence of doing so.

“We have to trust the mental ability at that stage as well. I tend to go with players who practice.”