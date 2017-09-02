Brilliant Brittain overwhelmed after sensational Oxford performance

Callum Brittain's first ever goal in professional football is the culmination of decade of work at MK Dons.

As an eight-year-old, Brittain swapped Bedford-side Wootton Rangers for MK Dons after impressing at a tournament in Newport Pagnell and then at the club's open trials.

Brittain celebrates

Starting life as a winger, he converted to a full back in recent years, eager to follow in the footsteps of George Baldock before him as the club's first choice right back.

Having made a handful of appearances under Robbie Neilson, he was chucked on with Dons trailing 1-0 after 35 minutes against Oxford United as a replacement for injured Ethan Ebanks-Landell, ahead of established defender Dean Lewington, and Ouss Cisse who has pedigree at the back too.

Lashing a shot on goal with only his second touch, Brittain then set about seeing his name in lights, scoring a sensational equaliser and putting in a performance worthy of man of the match.

"I'm overwhelmed," he said afterwards. "I've been here for 10 years and to come on in the league and get a goal, and man of the match - I'm lost for words to be honest.

Callum Brittain is congratulated by chairman Pete Winkelman

"For me, it's all about the first couple of touches you get when you come on. For me, it was a turn and a shot. After that I was confident. It was a confidence booster, it was within three minutes of coming on too.

"I used to be a winger, but playing at full back now, I want to get forward as much as possible, get crosses in and make assists. I didn't think I'd get a goal to be honest!"

And some goal it was too. Squaring up Oxford captain Christian Ribeiro, Brittain jinked right before cutting inside onto his left foot, taking a couple of strides into the box before unleashing an unstoppable strike past keeper Simon Eastwood.

Impressing n front of his dad, step-brother and uncle is one thing, but it was manager Robbie Neilson who was first to give him a hug afterwards.

Brittain said: "He told me to enjoy it, gave me a hug. It's a great atmosphere in the dressing room for me.

"I got given a few starts at the end of last season, so when it ended the gaffer told me to go away and mentally prepare myself for the new season, as he said I'd be given more of a chance. I went away, worked hard, came in and I want to take my chance."