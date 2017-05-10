BTA aims to cement his spot at MK Dons

Brandon Thomas-Asante hopes he can make a bigger impression on the first team next season.

The 18-year-old made 12 appearances last season, scoring onec goal in the FA Cup against Spennymoor Town.

And after making his breakthrough this season, Thomas-Asante wants to make more of an impact next year.

He told MKDons.com: “I definitely want to try and cement a regular place in the first team next season and try and improve.

“My time has been going really well and I’ve been enjoying it. I would like to thank everyone who has supported me this season.”