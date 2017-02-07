Cabinet recommends land sale for Dons training ground

The first steps of MK Dons' plans to build a training ground were taken on Tuesday night as the cabinet approved plans to sell the club land near Newport Pagnell.

Members of MK Council's cabinet spoke on Tuesday to discuss the plans for Dons to build a facility on Tickford Fields, just off the A509.

Councillors unanimously agreed that the land should be sold to the Dons to "ensure talent is nurtured in Milton Keynes."

The plans will now go to full council before negotiations on the land can formally begin.

Leader of the council Peter Marland said: "It has been a long standing ambition of the Dons to have a world class sporting facility.

"In order to produce the next generation of athletes, such as Greg Rutherford and Dele Alli - not on an individual basis but a conveyer belt - we need this training ground.

"MK Dons haven't been handed everything in a plate, it has been done through hard work."

Conservative Councillor Andrew Geary added: "The fact we nearly lost his to another authority is something MK should hang its head in shame over.

"There is talent being nurtured at the Dons steady and we need to continue this.

"We have a reputation to develop Premier League young talent, and we need to do the right thing for MK even if it's not the right thing for the budget."

