Chuks Aneke signs new two-year deal at MK Dons

It has been quite a week for Chuks Aneke - for the first time in five months, he was able to join his team-mates in a training session, and he signed a new two-year contract to keep him at MK Dons.

The 24-year-old has suffered a turbulent year at Stadium MK. Arriving last summer injured, fans didn't see him play at all under the manager who signed him - Karl Robinson - but was given his bow by caretaker boss Richie Barker.

Robbie Neilson's impending arrival saw Aneke burst into life, becoming one of the first names on the team sheet and scoring the goal of the season. But after only 18 appearances, he suffered another big injury in February - a hamstring tear - which ruled him out not only of the rest of the season, but has kept him out so far in this campaign too.

And earlier this week, he returned to training with his team-mates for the first time in five months.

But while he has become more accustomed to the treatment room than the training pitch at Dons, the club took up the option in his initial contract to keep him for another season before handing him a new two-year deal, one which Aneke was delighted to sign.

"I’m buzzing to sign," he told iFollow MK Dons. "I’ve been here for a year and the support I’ve received from everyone has been top class. I’m excited to be a part of things and see where we can go.

"Rehab is going really well and I trained yesterday, which was unbelievable for me as it was the first time in five months.

"I need to take it step by step as I want to be back and stay fit. I want to prove myself over a longer period of the season – that’s my focus for this season.”

Despite only seeing glimpses of what he is capable of last season, manager Neilson is excited to have a fully-fit Aneke back and feels a longer contract for him will give both the club and indeed the player some stability.

Robbie Neilson told mkdons.com: “I’m delighted. It’s a great bit of business for the club but also for Chuks as it gives him that stability, which will allow him to focus on the pitch.

“He was injured, came back and was fantastic for us and then unfortunately he picked up another one. He’s worked very hard and we know the qualities he brings – to have him here for an extended period is great, we just need to make sure we keep supporting him.

“It shows the belief we have in him. We are going to have to make sure we manage him but there’s no doubting when he’s on top of his game, he’s one of the top players in this league."