Church hits the Roda ahead of Dutch move

Dons striker Simon Church is on the brink of signing for Dutch side Roda JC Kerkrade.

The 27-year-old was told he was free to leave the club this summer but only when Dons had a replacement striker lined up.

With the record signing of Kieran Agard completed two weeks ago, Church, who played in the semi-final of the European Championship with Wales, is understood to have brokered a deal to join the Dutch side after moves to Russia and Australia fell through.

“I think he’s in Holland somewhere,” said Dons boss Karl Robinson. “I know he went to watch Roda play on Saturday, who funnily enough got beaten 1-0 by Vitesse, and Lewis Baker got the winner.

“He wanted to challenge at a higher level. I knew there was a potential move in Russia, and one to Australia. All of these deals were coming and going. We respected each other throughout this process, but he’s chosen to play his football elsewhere. That’s his decision, and he’s made his for his life and his family.”