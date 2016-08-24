Complicated Dons transfer deal could go down to the wire

Transfer deadline day could be a long day indeed for Karl Robinson and his recruitment staff after he admitted he has a complicated deal in the offing.

With the window set to slam closed next Wednesday night, the Dons boss is still on the hunt for two wingers and another striker to bolster his ranks.

However, there is another deal in the balance, but he admits there are a lot of complications with it which could see it go right down to the wire.

“I was on the phone until the early hours again,” Robinson said. “It’s really complicated, and I can’t go into details because it might scare people! But I’ll keep what we’re doing to ourselves. It’s a complicated deal that may have to happen.”

Robinson left it late the last time the transfer window closed, bringing in strikers Alex Revell and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, while sending out Simon Church and Lee Hodson on loan, and cancelling Dale Jennings’ contract.