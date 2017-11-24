Conor calls for big improvement as MK head for Doncaster

Midfielder Conor McGrandles says MK Dons have to up their game significantly if they are to take anything from Saturday’s trip to Doncaster Rovers in Sky Bet League One.

MK claimed what turned out to be a welcome point on Tuesday as they drew 1-1 with Southend United at Stadium MK, with Robbie Neilson’s men shaking off a poor first-half performance to fight back for a share of the spoils.

That followed on from Saturday’s fightback 2-2 draw at Charlton, and that was another occasion when Dons turned in a below par first-half showing before improving.

Doncaster are hovering just above the relegation zone, but are only four points behind 13th-placed Dons, and McGrandles knows it is a big game.

“In the first half (against Southend) we struggled and didn’t start the game well enough,” said the Scotsman, who was signed on a free transfer in the summer from Norwich City.

“We knew we needed to pick up in the second half, and even though we didn’t play as well as we know we can, we are happy to get the point.

“It’s important you don’t get beat, and take something from the game. On Tuesday we

weren’t up to it as well as we could have been, and we need to try and put that right on Saturday.

“The second half was better than the first, and we need to try and improve on that again and look to get the three points.”