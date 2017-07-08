Contract rebel Ben Reeves sits on Dons bench during Aylesbury FC win

Out-of-contract midfielder Ben Reeves was seen sat among the substitutes on Saturday during MK Dons' victory over Aylesbury FC.

Reeves sat on the bench during Dons' 2-1 victory at Haywood Way, but his contract came to an end on June 30 and is technically a free agent.

The Citizen understands Reeves was offered a new and improved contract early in 2017 but knocked it back, citing his desire to play at a higher level.

However, the 25-year-old is yet to sign for a new club and it's understood he will not travel to Hungary with the rest of the squad on Sunday.