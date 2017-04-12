Could MK Dons reserves make a return next season?

Robbie Neilson wants to form a reserve or U23 team next season to give his second string players much-needed game time.

Currently, players outside of the first team are limited to a hand-full of non-competitive ‘development squad’ games in order to maintain, or get up to full match fitness.

Without a back-up squad to be a part of, players like Dean Bowditch, who picked up an injury in January and has struggled to hold down a first team spot since, haven’t been given competitive outings for several months.

And with much change afoot in the summer, Neilson has touted the formation of a reserve side to the board.

“It’s something we’ve talked about and something we’ll deal with in the summer - getting ourselves into an U23 or reserves league so these guys can get game time,” said Neilson.

“If I need them to play this weekend for example, some of them haven’t played for three or four months. It’s not fair on them and makes it harder to reach the levels we expect.”

