Council leader wants to help Dons develop the next Dele Alli

Pete Marland believes offering MK Dons land within the borough to build a training ground will help the Milton Keynes develop the next great England international.

In council papers released today, the cabinet have been recommended to sell land between Newport Pagnell and Sherington for Dons to build a training facility.

Dons already have land in Cosgrove, under the remit of South Northamptonshire Council, but are understood to prefer to remain within the borough.

Pete Marland, leader of Milton Keynes Council, will discuss the sale with his fellow cabinet members on Tuesday February 7.

And he believes keeping the training ground within Milton Keynes will be of great benefit.

He said: "Ensuring Milton Keynes is known world-wide as a place to visit is one of our key aims as a council. Sport, and football in particular, is a really important way of doing that.

“What Pete Winkelman and MK Dons have done in increasing the profile of the city has been immense. The challenge now is to take the facilities in the City to the next level. We want the club to nurture and develop local talent like Dele Alli on a regular basis.

“The sale of this land will enable MK Dons to look to a brighter future with world class facilities, while benefiting the local community and bringing resources into the Council. I'm pleased that the partnership between the club and the city is moving on to even better things."

