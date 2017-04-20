David Martin to leave MK Dons to 'pursue a new challenge'

Goalkeeper David Martin will leave MK Dons after seven seasons when his contract expires in the summer.

The 31-year-old has played more than 300 times in two spells at the club, breaking several clean sheet records along the way.

Recently, after suffering a back injury, Martin lost his place in goal to Lee Nicholls. And after discussions with manager Robbie Neilson, both parties have agreed to part company at the end of the season.

"With great sadness, my time with Milton Keynes Dons will come to an end when this season finishes," Martin told MKDons.com

“It has been a great eight-and-a-half years but now is the time to pursue a new challenge.

“I would like to thank the Club, the fans and my team-mates for the fantastic support I have always received, while I reserve a special thank you to my goalkeeping coach Paul Heald and our outstanding chairman – Pete Winkelman.

“The highlights for me were the first ever meeting between us and AFC Wimbledon, beating Manchester United and gaining promotion to the Sky Bet Championship.”

He added: “I thank the fans that have supported me through all the good and bad times we've seen at the Club. Milton Keynes will always be a special place and Club to me.

“I wish all my friends at the Club all the very best for the future and, I am proud to say, I've been part of a special community and Club.

“We have our last home game of the season on Saturday and it will be my chance to say farewell to our amazing fans.”

