Deadline day disenchantment as Dons fail to deliver targets

Transfer Deadline Day turned out to be something of a dud for MK Dons as they struggled to bring players in before the window slammed shut.

Manager Karl Robinson said he wanted a winger, a number 10 and a striker to add to his ranks, but came away with just one of those - winger Ryan Colclough from Wigan. He completed a double swoop at the DW Stadium as he also signed Jack Hendry until January 7.

Dons signed Ryan Colclough from Wigan on loan

Throughout the day, Dons were linked to players, but deals never came to fruition.

They were even taunted by Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony, who tweeted one of his signings, that of George Moncur from Barnsley, had been heading towards Stadium MK before his team hijacked the deal.

With Scott Wootton expected to be out for an extended period after he limped off against Barnet on Tuesday night, Dons, realistically, only gained one extra body in terms of numbers, and still only have one striker, in the form of the so-far goal-less Nicky Maynard to lead the line until January when the window reopens.

Making the situation all the more frustrating for the fans will be the fact that Dons are working with the largest playing budget Robinson has ever had in League 1, but they were still left wanting when the window closed on Wednesday night.