Deadline day trio all available to play straight away

Aidan Nesbitt, Scott Golbourne and Alex Gilbey are all in line to make their debuts for MK Dons after signing on deadline day.

Robbie Neilson, speaking on Friday morning, was pleased with his business before the transfer window closed, signing midfielders Nesbitt and Gilbey, while adding full back Golbourne on loan until January.

And with all three having completed full pre-seasons with their former clubs, Neilson said they will all be available to face Oxford this Saturday.

He said: "They'll be available - they've all been playing and done pre-season.

"I'm happy with what I've got. The window always has uncertainty about it, you don't know who is going to go or stay. But now we know what we've got and it's a case of sticking together and getting results now.

Speaking about deadline day, Neilson added: "It was busy and we did a bit of work early and managed to get the other two over the line later on to bolster the squad and give us good quality.

"We knew when we came in that this summer window would be huge for us. We've gone from one of the oldest squads to one of the youngest.

"We've worked within our budget. We haven't gone over, we've ensured we've got quality and depth in, we've got some good young players and hopefully we can move forward."

It wasn't all smooth sailing for Dons in the run up to deadline day though, with Neilson admitting he missed out on three of his primary targets.

"There's always primary targets you don't get - we tried hard but we couldn't get them," he said. "The key is to see these players going to a higher level, and two of them did and one went to the same level. Sometimes you have to accept that inflated wages will sway a player."

While Nesbitt, Gilbey and Golbourne could be in line to make their debuts against Oxford, Osman Sow and Joe Walsh look set to miss out at Stadium MK.

The pair have missed the last two games through injury, while Kieran Agard has been out since the Carabao Cup game against Swansea. Agard though is expected to be back in the squad on Saturday.

"(Sow) tweaked his thigh, but we expect him to train from next week," Neilson confirmed. "We could have rushed him back for this week, but he is too much a key player to risk it. We can't over work him.

"Joe still has a problem with his knee, so I expect him to be out for another two or three weeks. But Kieran is good, he's running so he'll be in contention for tomorrow."