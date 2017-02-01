Deal for a defender fell through late in the day for MK Dons

Dons boss Robbie Neilson admitted a deal to sign a defender faltered right at the end of the transfer window on Tuesday night.

The Scot was keen to bring in a centre back to add cover in a position where he has been weak recently, with only Joe Walsh and Paul Downing fit, but saw the deal collapse at the very last minute.

But while he couldn’t get a deal for his target over the line on deadline day, Neilson said he will delve into the free transfer market to see if anyone is available.

And if he cannot find anyone, he insisted he is still happy with his squad.

“We wanted to get a defender in,” Neilson said. “We worked really hard to do it, but it collapsed at the end.

“As I did at Hearts, the window shuts but there are still players available, so we’ll go into that market and see what’s there.

“If we don’t get anything in, I’m happy with what I’ve got. But I’m always looking.

“The window here gets blown up into this massive thing, but at th eend of the day, there will be players available tomorrow as well.”

Neilson also highlighted the importance of keeping hold of his squad during the busy window, adding: "Keeping hold of George Baldock, Ben Reeves, Nicky Maynard, players like that is huge for this football club.

“We went to try and build a team that can get promoted, and you can only do that if you keep hold of your best players and fortunately we’ve managed to do that.”

