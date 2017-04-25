Dean Bowditch adds his name to the Dons departure list

Dean Bowditch is the third player to confirm he is leaving MK Dons at the end of the season.

The 30-year-old has spent five years at the club, scoring 48 goals, including nine this season, to put him joint third on the all-time top-scorer's list.

Bowditch joins Darren Potter and David Martin in confirming their departure from Stadium MK at the end of the season when their contracts expire.

Bowditch said: “I've enjoyed some fantastic memories during six years at MK Dons but all great things come to an end and it's time for a new challenge.

“I will never forget the night against Manchester United, promotion to the Championship and scoring the winning goal against AFC Wimbledon earlier this season.

“I wouldn’t have been able to achieve those things without the support of the chairman, the staff and my team-mates over the six years. I’d also like to say a massive thank you to the fans for their continued support.

“I wish the Club all the best for the future.”