Defender Downing loaned to Blackburn on deadline day

Paul Downing has left MK Dons to join fellow League 1 side Blackburn Rovers on loan.

After being a regular at centre half last season, the defender has made three appearances this season - all in cup competitions.

The 25-year-old former Walsall man has been down the pecking order since the signing of Ethan Ebanks-Landell, the return to fitness of Scott Wootton and Welsh international Joe Walsh.

Thursday's capture of Scott Golbourne from Bristol City adds to Robbie Neilson's options at full back too, meaning Downing is surplus to requirements at Stadium MK for now, and was allowed out on loan to Ewood Park until the end of the season.