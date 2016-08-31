Defender Hendry joins Dons on deadline day

MK Dons have signed centre back Jack Hendry on loan from Wigan following Scott Wootton’s injury against Barnet on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old, who scored the winning goal against Rochdale two weeks ago, hobbled off in the Checkatrade Trophy match at Stadium MK - an injury Karl Robinson said “didn’t look good.”

With Wootton set for a spell on the sidelines, Dons returned to the DW Stadium on deadline day, having already signed Ryan Colclough, to sign defender Jack Hendry on loan.

Karl Robinson told mkdons.com: “He’s a good size and is good with the ball at his feet – he’ll suit our style of play.

“We’ve watched him ourselves on a number of occasions and we’ve also had good reports on him from respected people in the game.

“He’ll add depth to a key position and I’m looking forward to working with him for the next four months.”

The 21-year-old has only played 14 games in his career, and has only made three since signing for Wigan a year ago. He played six times for Shrewsbury in the second half of last season during a loan spell, and is likely to be an understudy to Paul Downing and Joe Walsh in the absence of Wootton.