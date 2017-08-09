Delighted Ariyibi vows to show his potential at MK Dons

There’s still plenty to come from Gboly Ariyibi after he send MK Dons through to the second round of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

The winger scored the only goal of the game against Forest Green Rovers in the second half of extra time, putting in a man of the match performance for Robbie Neilson’s side.

While Dons fans have only had brief glimpses of the man on loan from Nottingham Forest, Ariyibi feels there is plenty more to come from himself and indeed his team-mates this season.

“There’s a lot more to come,” he said. “We’re still a young squad, and we can play some great football, with a few touches, and we’re gelling together. We’ll have a good chance this season.

“And there’s a lot more to come from me too. I’m just getting back into playing again - I wasn’t playing for a while. But I’ve come here to play games, under a good manager at a good club.

“I had a chance to put it away in the 90 minutes, but we dug deep to go into extra time. But it was a good team performance and I’m delighted to get the goal to put us through.”

Speaking after the extra time victory, Ariyibi said Dons knew the potential banana skin which faced them when taking on League 2 side Forest Green Rovers in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

“We knew before the game it would be tough, coming here to Forest Green - they’ve just come up so we knew it would be a good game. Overall though, we played really well as a team.

