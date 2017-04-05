Dons are beginning to see the best of January signings

Dons boss Robbie Neilson says his January signings are beginning to find their feet.

Robbie Muirhead scored his first goal for the club against Gillingham on Saturday, while Harvey Barnes and Stuart O’Keefe netted against Charlton.

“The January window is difficult,” said Neilson. “The players you tend to bring in are the ones who aren’t playing with their teams.

“Robbie Muirhead hadn’t played since the end of November, O’Keefe hadn’t played at Cardiff and Maecky hadn’t played much abroad either.

“It’s always going to take people time to gel, and I’ve been pleased with what I’m seeing.”

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>

Like us on Facebook to get all the latest MK Dons headlines in your timeline: www.facebook.com/mkcitizensport

