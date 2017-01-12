Dons are in advanced talks with players as Neilson looks to strengthen

Robbie Neilson is in advanced talks with several players, and is meeting another today (Thursday) about making a move to MK Dons.

Having lost four players - Samir Carruthers, Ryan Colclough, George C Williams and Jack Hendry - already this January, it has been very quiet on the incoming radar.

With injuries making his squad looking threadbare at the moment, Neilson urges fans to be patient, with more than three weeks remaining in the transfer window, and insists there is a lot of movement behind the scenes.

"They don't need to be concerned," said Neilson. "The most important thing will be getting good players in. I'm meeting one today, and we're in advanced talks with others. As I've said before, there's no point in rushing in after the first day the window opens.

"There needs to be players coming in, but it's my job to get the best ones I can. I don't want to just jump in and get the first player available. If it takes a bit longer, it needs to be done."

While Dons sit 18th in League 1 just after the half-way stage, Neilson hasn't ruled out a second-half surge towards the play-offs by the end of the season, but believes he has to get the right players in, not just bodies, in order to do it.

When asked if the season was a write-off, he said: "No I don't think so. If we recruit well and get the players we want, we can still get to the play-offs."