Dons' attacking duo return for Plymouth trip

Osman Sow and Kieran Agard are back in the squad as MK Dons hit the road to take on Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The duo have been absent from first team duty since Dons' 1-0 win over Gillingham on August 19, leaving Robbie Neilson's side without much attacking threat.

Kieran Agard

But while their attacking numbers are bolstered, defensively, Dons look short as Joe Walsh looks set to miss out again, while Ethan Ebanks-Landell is doubtful after hobbling off against Oxford last Saturday.

Neilson confirmed: "Kieran Agard and Osman Sow have trained the whole week so they're both fit and ready to go. Getting them back bolsters that area of the pitch quite significantly.

"Joe Walsh will still be out, and we don;t expect him for another fortnight.

"We've kept Ethan out of training this week, we're putting him back in today to see how he does. He had a similar issue a few years ago, but we've done a lot of work on him in the last couple of days so we'll hopefully have him back."

Nearly 230 miles separate Stadium MK from Home Park in Plymouth, but long journeys are something of the norm for Dons so far this season. With lengthy trips already under their belts to Blackpool, Blackburn and Forest Green Rovers, Neilson said the miles can take their toll on his players and it's about finding the right combination of training and travelling.

"The last few journeys have been six or seven hours, so we're hoping it's a bit better going to Plymouth," he said. "But we're still looking at maybe five hours down.

"We go the day before. We trained at home before the Blackpool game to try and beat the traffic, and that didn't work, and then for Blackburn we travelled then trained to beat the traffic, and that didn't work either! We just need to make sure we're in as good a condition as we can be.

"It's a huge game for us - we want to get ourselves going and get ourselves up the table. The next few games give us that opportunity to get points on the board. Saturday will be a tough game, they've got a good home record but I think if we put in a good performance we should win."