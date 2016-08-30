Dons can’t keep missing chances says Robbo

MK Dons have got to be more clinical in front of goal, insists manager Karl Robinson after a 2-2 draw with Barnet in the Checkatrade Trophy on Tuesday night.

Dons missed a whole host of chances in the first half and only led through a solitary Ben Reeves goal at the interval.

Two mistakes at the back saw the home side trail as Alex Nicholls and a Samir Carruthers own goal put Barnet ahead, before Joe Walsh nodded home an equaliser with eight minutes to go.

The tie sent the game to a penalty shoot-out, which Dons won 5-3.

“I’m saying exactly the same thing I’ve said so many times before: we should have been 4-0 up at half time,” said Robinson afterwards. “We had possession, chances, one-on-ones, momentum, I don’t think they had a shot in the first half either. But in recent years here, we haven’t taken our chances when they come along.

“If you want to be successful, you need players who only need one or two chances. At the moment, we need four, five, six, sometimes eight or nine chances. This isn’t acceptable.

“We have to take our chances and be more secure when teams go direct at us. We know where we have to improve, and it’s clear to all of them.

“If you were Nicky Maynard, you’d be banging your head against the wall. Too many times, we choose the wrong option in the final third.”

Despite the, at times, calamitous defending, Robinson said there were positives to take from the performance.

He said: “At least we made the keeper work today. And when you see our better players, like Ben Reeves, play, you can see why. When the better players play, we’re a better team and I’ve not been able to pick my strongest team yet. We’re a very, very good team and we’re able to get out of the league.”