Dons come first for Welsh international Joe Walsh

Joe Walsh admitted being called up to the Welsh national squad is a bonus rather than an incentive to perform well for MK Dons.

The 25-year-old has been a part of Chris Coleman's squads for almost a year, but is yet to make his international bow.

After signing a new three-year contract at Stadium MK, Walsh said concentrating on getting promotion with MK Dons is far more important than playing for Wales at the moment, but added he was learning a lot training alongside Premier League centre backs.

"International call-ups are a bonus - the club obviously comes first," he said. "The Wales team is going well at the moment, it's just good to be around it. I have to be patient around them because I know how well the starting 11 are playing.

"Playing alongside quality players, you learn from them all the time. The centre halves there, Ashley Williams and James Collins are so experienced, playing at the top level, I learn off them all the time."

On his new deal with Dons, Walsh added: "As soon as you sign the contract, you know you can just concentrate on your football and get on with it, not having to worry about anything else. I'm glad everything is done.

"I had a difficult start here, after my injuries, but I've really enjoyed it. I'm looking forward to the next three years with the club, and hopefully it's a successful time.

"There's no point starting the season aiming for a mediocre season. Everyone here wants to get promoted, that's why the new boys have come here - to be a part of a successful team. We hope we can get there, enjoy it and get promoted.

"The new boys who have come in have gelled well, and obviously it was going to take a few games, but it looks like, after last Saturday, it's going alright and hopefully we can get better and better now."