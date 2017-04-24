Dons confirm Darren Potter departure

Darren Potter will leave MK Dons at the end of the season, the club have confirmed.

The 32-year-old midfielder has made in excess of 250 appearances since joining from Sheffield Wednesday six years ago, but told MKDons.com it was time for a new challenge.

Potter joins David Martin in leaving Stadium MK at the end of the season. The goalkeeper announced his departure last Thursday.

“After six fantastic seasons, I'm sad to say that this will be my last at Milton Keynes Dons. I shall now be seeking a new challenge elsewhere," said Potter.

“I will look back on my time here with great pride. As a club, we’ve worked hard to form an identity on and off the pitch and play the game how we feel is the right way, sticking by our principles and believing in our style which brought us many great achievements!

“The promotion season was undoubtedly the highlight and no-one will ever forget the night we beat Manchester United 4-0 under the lights at Stadium MK in front of a full house. Those achievements will live long in the memory of us all connected to this club.

“I would like to say a huge thank you to the fans, who have been nothing but fantastic to myself and my family during my time here.

“Also to my team mates and ex-team mates as well as all the staff and people who do so much for the club.

“Finally to the chairman Pete Winkelman - it's been a great journey and I wish you all success for the future.”