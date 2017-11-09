Dons cut short Aaron Tshibola's loan deal

Aaron Tshibola has been sent back to Aston Villa after MK Dons ended his season-long loan deal after just three months.
The 22-year-old has endured a troubled season at Stadium MK. Coming with a big reputation based on his £5 million price tag at Villa Park, he failed to find his feet in League 1, wit ha string of disappointing performances.
After giving a goal away at Peterborough in September, Tshibola was sent off after four minutes against Bradford a month later as Dons went on to lose 4-1 at Stadium MK - a defeat the manager pinned solely at Tshibola's door.
Having served his suspension, Tshibola played just 71 minutes more for Dons in the 2-0 defeat away at Bristol Rovers. And after being omitted from the squads against Hyde United and Oxford United recently, manager Robbie Neilson agreed to cut short the loan.
He said: "We had a chat with Aaron during the week and we've decided to send him back to Villa. We felt it wasn't working out the way we'd both hoped and expected. I felt it was a better opportunity for some of hte younger lads, the likes of Conor McGrandles, Giorgio Rasulo, Hugo Logan and Brandon Thomas-Asante to get the game time they deserve for their performances in the U23s ans in training as well.
"We wish Aaron all the best - he's a good kid, and we hope he can push on at Aston Villa."
