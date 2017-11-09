Dons cut short Aaron Tshibola's loan deal

Aaron Tshibola has been sent back to Aston Villa after MK Dons ended his season-long loan deal after just three months.

The 22-year-old has endured a troubled season at Stadium MK. Coming with a big reputation based on his £5 million price tag at Villa Park, he failed to find his feet in League 1, wit ha string of disappointing performances.

Tshibola was sent off after four minutes against Bradford

After giving a goal away at Peterborough in September, Tshibola was sent off after four minutes against Bradford a month later as Dons went on to lose 4-1 at Stadium MK - a defeat the manager pinned solely at Tshibola's door.

Having served his suspension, Tshibola played just 71 minutes more for Dons in the 2-0 defeat away at Bristol Rovers. And after being omitted from the squads against Hyde United and Oxford United recently, manager Robbie Neilson agreed to cut short the loan.

He said: "We had a chat with Aaron during the week and we've decided to send him back to Villa. We felt it wasn't working out the way we'd both hoped and expected. I felt it was a better opportunity for some of hte younger lads, the likes of Conor McGrandles, Giorgio Rasulo, Hugo Logan and Brandon Thomas-Asante to get the game time they deserve for their performances in the U23s ans in training as well.

"We wish Aaron all the best - he's a good kid, and we hope he can push on at Aston Villa."