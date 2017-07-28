Dons end pre-season with a goal-less draw against Leicester City

MK Dons drew their final friendly game of pre-season in a well-fought 0-0 draw with Leicester City.

In the final friendly before the season proper kicks off next week, Dons more than held their own against the former Premier League champions, but the difference in abilities was always evident. Leicester attacked seemingly as and when they wanted, and but for poor end product from Demarai Gray and Andy King, could have been three or four to the good by half time.

Gboly Ariyibi

Scott Wootton and Joe Walsh stood up to the challenge of Leonardo Ulloa though, keeping the main striker quiet for the most part as he floated between the attentions of the two.

At the other end, Dons were limited to just the one chance - an Ed Upson strike straight at Ben Hamer - but got their fair share of crosses into the mix, though they were well over the head of Ryan Seager.

The midfield partnership between Ous Cisse and Aaron Tshibola will have given the home fans a lot of confidence - the pair appeared to click immediately, with Tshibola's range of passing evident from the off as he sought to get attacks going.

Dons had a far more lively second half, in fact looking the more dangerous. While Gray's radar was still out of kilter, firing a Leicester free kick well over the bar, Dons in fact created some good chances, with both Gboly Ariyibi and substitute Brandon Thomas-Asante coming close, while Upson had another effort kept out by Hamer.

MK Dons: Nicholls (Sietsma 90), Williams, Wootton (Downing 78), Walsh, Lewington (Brittain 81), Cisse, Upson (Rasulo 80), Tshibola (McGrandles 66), Ariyibi, Agard, Seager (Thomas-Asante 72)

Subs not used: Jackson

Attendance: 7,561