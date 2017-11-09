Dons fans help Hyde fund pitch repair after having 'cans, coins and spit' aimed at them

A group of MK Dons supporters are showing extraordinary good nature by offering to help pay for pitch repairs at Hyde United after having flares, coins and other objects thrown at them by home fans last Friday.

The synthetic surface at Ewen Fields suffered significant damage when two flares were thrown from a group of supporters in the home end towards the Dons supporters behind the goal - one before kick off and one at half time. The fire burned through the pitch, forcing referee David Webb to inspect the surface at half time to deem whether it was safe to allow the televised game to continue.

One fan wrote on the MK Dons Facebook page: "We were there with our two children who were absolutely terrified and had to get a steward to escort us out, as to leave we had to go down the exact same path past the home fans that were throwing things. We felt unsafe enough to ask a policeman to walk with us to the car."

Hyde, who are expected to make in excess of £170,000 for reaching the first round of the FA Cup, estimate the pitch repairs to cost around £12,500.

However, despite coming under fire from 'cans, coins and spit' from the Hyde end, as well as the flares, some Dons fans are opting to help fund Hyde's cause by chipping in, aiming to raise £1,000 for the club.

David Drysdale, who set up the GoFundMe page, said: "Hyde are a non-league side playing in the eighth tier and in the spirit of the FA Cup and as a gesture of goodwill not only between the clubs, but also in support of a non-league side that battled through several qualifying rounds, we don't think there's a negative side to this.

Some of the damage caused to the artificial pitch at Ewen Fields

"Hyde's chief executive has also said their FA Cup profits from broadcast fees was going to fund community projects, so a chunk of that money will now have to go towards pitch repairs.

"The money we raise through this campaign will be going to Hyde United, which can either be used to repair the pitch or be used towards the community projects they intended in the first place."

A spokesman for Greater Manchester said investigations are ongoing and appealed for anyone with information, particularly video footage, to contact 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

If you wish to donate to Hyde's pitch repairs, visit the GoFundMe page.