Dons have found their missing ingredient in Chuks Aneke

Chuks Aneke believes Dons now have their missing puzzle piece after he scored another two goals in the 4-0 win over Peterborough on Saturday.

Having spent four months on the sidelines through injury before making his debut for the club, Aneke has come into his own since the turn of the year.

Scoring his first goals for the club in the 5-3 win over Northampton last weekend, Aneke netted two more against Posh - including a goal of the year contender - in another stand-out performance.

"I watched a lot of the games when I was injured, and we're a good team," said the 23-year-old. "We out-played a lot of teams but I felt the team was missing something. But that missing thing is in the team now, and we're confident. On our day, we can beat anyone.

"I can pick a pass, and I know if there is pace in front of me, I can get them in. Nicky and Kieran make good runs, and they're both good finishers. So if you put me in behind them, there will be chances, I've always said that. It's just about us keeping clean sheets.

"There isn't one man in a team, there are 11 and we all were fantastic."

His first - Dons' third - at London Road was a stunner. Playing a one-two with Paul Downing, who also set up Harvey Barnes to open the scoring, Aneke unleashed an unstoppable strike, swerving and rising above the hapless Luke McGee's dive to nearly break the net.

"There was a lot of frustration in that shot!" Aneke said. "The gaffer has been really good to me and we're all playing really well. If we keep on putting in performances like this, we'll keep climbing the league.

"When I was injured, I did a lot of strength work and I feel this is the reward. I've been getting into good positions in the earlier games, and I was getting chances, I just wasn't finishing them. I'm delighted I took a few today. I'm happy, I've had a hard time and I'm really enjoying playing football.

"Everyone's delighted. We know it's a hard place to come, it was a really good result in the end."