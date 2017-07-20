Dons have the biggest fanbase in League 1 but it doesn't cost the earth

MK Dons sell the largest replica shirt in League 1, but it is one of the cheapest in the division.

Dons currently offer a 10XL shirt - for chests up to 70 inches - in their black away kit, larger than any other club in the third tier.

But while it is the largest in League 1, it is also one of the cheapest. At £40, it is within five pence of the cheapest shirt, with both Doncaster Rovers and Scunthorpe United selling this season's kit for £39.95.

In the Premier League. Tottenham charge £75 for a new home shirt with name and number printing - the most expensive in the top flight - while Stoke is the cheapest at £57.

The most expensive in League 1 is Blackburn Rovers' home shirt, priced at £48, but with printing included, the most pricey combo is sold by AFC Wimbledon, who charge £61 for the same shirt they wore last season too.

By contrast, when shirt printing is added, only Scunthorpe offer a cheaper combination (£51.95), again by five pence, compared to Dons' £52.

On Monday however, when the new home shirt is launched, the kits will be the cheapest on the market as for one day only, fans will be able to get their shirt printed for just £10. And season ticket holders will be able to collect their free home shirt from 9am-6pm at Stadium MK.