Dons host Wigan Athletic on opening day of the season

MK Dons will be at home for the first day of the season when they host Wigan Athletic at Stadium MK.

The last time the sides met was in the FA Cup back in January 2014, in an FA Cup third round replay which saw the Latics leave Stadium MK with a 3-1 win after extra time.

Dons' first away trip of the campaign will see them travel to Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool, another new team to League 1, having secured promotion from League 2 last term.

The most exciting month of the season looks to be September, with Oxford at home, away trips to Peterborough and AFC Wimbledon before hosting Northampton in the space of 24 days.

Over the festive period, Dons are at home to Plymouth on Boxing Day, host Peterborough on December 30 before travelling to Oxford on New Year's Day. AFC Wimbledon return to Stadium MK on January 13.

Dons end the season with a tough run of fixtures, hosting Blackburn Rovers, visiting Wigan before welcoming Doncaster Rovers, heading to Rootshall to take on Southend before finishing the season at home to Scunthorpe.

MK Dons’ 2017/18 fixtures in full:

Sat 5 Aug Wigan Athletic H

Tue 8 Aug Forest Green Rovers A (Carabao Cup Round One)

Sat 12 Aug Blackpool A

Sat 19 Aug Gillingham H

Tue 22 Aug Carabao Cup Round Two

Sat 26 Aug Blackburn Rovers A

Sat 2 Sep Oxford United H (International date)

Sat 9 Sep Plymouth Argyle A

Tue 12 Sep Peterborough United A

Sat 16 Sep Rochdale H

Tue 19 Sep Carabao Cup Round Three

Sat 23 Sep AFC Wimbledon A

Tue 26 Sep Northampton Town H

Sat 30 Sep Bury A

Sat 7 Oct Bradford City H (International date)

Sat 14 Oct Portsmouth A

Tue 17 Oct Walsall H

Sat 21 Oct Oldham Athletic H

Tue 24 Oct Carabao Cup Round Four

Sat 28 Oct Bristol Rovers A

Sat 4 Nov Emirates FA Cup Round One

Sat 11 Nov Fleetwood Town H (International date)

Sat 18 Nov Charlton Athletic A

Tue 21 Nov Southend United H

Sat 25 Nov Doncaster Rovers A

Sat 2 Dec Emirates FA Cup Round Two

Sat 9 Dec Shrewsbury Town H

Sat 16 Dec Scunthorpe United A

Tue 19 Dec Carabao Cup Round Five

Sat 23 Dec Rotherham United A

Tue 26 Dec Plymouth Argyle H

Sat 30 Dec Peterborough United H

Mon 1 Jan Oxford United A

Sat 6 Jan Rochdale A (Emirates FA Cup Round Three)

Tue 9 Jan Carabao Cup Semi-Final First Leg

Sat 13 Jan AFC Wimbledon H

Sat 20 Jan Northampton Town A

Tue 23 Jan Carabao Cup Semi-Final Second Leg

Sat 27 Jan Rotherham United H (Emirates FA Cup Round Four)

Sat 3 Feb Walsall A

Sat 10 Feb Portsmouth H

Tue 13 Feb Oldham Athletic A

Sat 17 Feb Charlton Athletic H (Emirates FA Cup Round Five)

Sat 24 Feb Fleetwood Town A

Sun 25 Feb (Carabao Cup Final)

Sat 3 Mar Bristol Rovers H

Sat 10 Mar Bradford City A

Sat 17 Mar Bury H (Emirates FA Cup Quarter-Final)

Sat 24 Mar Blackpool H (International date)

Sat 31 Mar Gillingham A

Mon 2 Apr Blackburn Rovers H

Sat 7 Apr Wigan Athletic A

Sat 14 Apr Doncaster Rovers H

Sat 21 Apr Southend United A (Emirates FA Cup Semi-Final)

Sat 28 Apr Scunthorpe United H

Sat 5 May (KO 5.30pm) Shrewsbury Town A

Sat 19 May Emirates FA Cup Final