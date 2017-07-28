Dons is the 'perfect place' for Villa's Tshibola

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Tshibola felt MK Dons was the perfect place for him to develop after he signed on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old made 14 appearances in the Championship last campaign for both the Villians and Nottingham Forest towards the end of the campaign, but makes the switch to League 1 this season.

“I’m delighted,” Tshibola told iFollow MK Dons. “I the met the manager - he was totally ambitious and sold the club to me. The club matches my ambitions and I feel like this is the perfect place for me to be right now.

“I want to get back playing and enjoying my football. I feel like, at this time in my career, playing games is the most important thing for me. Hopefully I can do that and help the team strive for some success this season.”

Robbie Neilson said of his new signing: “It’s a move we’ve been working hard on for a while so to finally get it over the line is really pleasing for us.

“Aaron will bring great experience, energy and power to the team. He’s a Championship-calibre player so it’s a top signing for us.

“I think it shows how far we’ve come and where we’re trying to get to, that we can attract someone of Aaron’s quality.”

Tshibola will wear the number 20 shirt and will be available to play in Friday night's friendly against Leicester City.