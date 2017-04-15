Dons keeper Lee Nicholls doesn't want to go back on the bench

Lee Nicholls wants to remain in goal at MK Dons until the end of the season and beyond.

The 23-year-old keeper has started the last four games for Robbie Neilson's side, keeping out David Martin, incumbent of that position for the last six-and-a-half years.

Lee Nicholls

With Martin's contract set to expire at the end of the season, Neilson's decision to play Nicholls has raised suggestion that Martin is on the way out of Stadium MK.

But with three games remaining this season, Nicholls isn't concerning himself with rumours, just keeping hold of the number one spot.

"I want to keep hold of it, there's nothing I want more than to play in the league," he said. "When you're a kid, it's what you dream of. Hopefully I can stay in there.

"I know Dave will push me day-to-day, but I know he will support me too. Myself and Dave are close, but it's a competition and we push each other and help each other along.

"Earlier this season, Dave did well and I sat behind him and supported him all the way. I got the chance against Gillingham, I'd like to think I took it and I'm thankful for to the gaffer for the opportunity.

"All you can do is come in every day, work hard and be around the boys. You do whatever you can to help the team win."