Dons kick off pre-season campaign with win over Buckingham Athletic

MK Dons eased their way past Buckingham Athletic with a comfortable 3-0 win in their first pre-season friendly of the season.

Kieran Agard tapped Dons in front in the first half, before David Kasumu and Joe Evans struck in the second to give Robbie Neilson's side a routine victory.

It was a mixture of youth and experience in both halves as Neilson made multiple changes at half time, with two trialists - midfielder Ross Jenkins and goalkeeper Vincent Dorel - playing in both halves.

Agard's strike came after Joe Walsh and Ed Upson combined for the defender to tee up the striker to tap home after 20 minutes. Typically, given the opposition, who play in SSML Division 1, Dons never looked in trouble. Dorel, formerly of Plymouth Argyle, was barely tested in either half, but had a lonely time in the first half in particular, dealing with balls rolled to him by his own players more than from Athletic.

Chances were few and far between though, but Agard twice more had the ball in the back of the net, only to have them chalked off for offside, while Upson headed into the side netting when last season's top scorer was flagged once again.

Dons fans were given the chance to cast their eyes over new signings Ousseynou Cisse and Connor McGrandles in the second period as Robbie Neilson made nine changes at the interval, with the former Norwich man looking lively on the left flank, combining well with namesake Connor Furlong who played behind him at full back.

But it would be David Kasumu, on the opposite flank, who doubled the lead on 61 minutes, lashing home from inside the box. The youngster would be a lively presence during his spell on the field, but he was withdrawn in the closing stages, along with former Watford midfielder Jenkins, for Bradley Bell and Joey Evans.

And it would be Evans who would secure the win in style in stoppage time, completing the scoring at Stratford Fields and giving Dons a winning start to their pre-season campaign.