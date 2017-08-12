Dons lack belief at the moment, says Neilson

Robbie Neilson's new-look MK Dons need to believe in themselves if they are to fight for promotion this season.

The manager watched on as his side lost their second game of the season at Blackpool on Saturday, going down 1-0 to the Seasiders after losing by the same scoreline to Wigan Athletic seven days ago.

Sean Longstaff scored the only goal of the game after just five minutes, and while a series of good saves from Lee Nicholls kept the scoreline down, Dons played the better football by and large.

But while they sit without a point in League 1 so far, Neilson has urged his players to believe in themselves to get their season going.

"For parts of the game we played alright, but we need to be better," he said. "Defensively we looked alright, but we need to be more aggressive and more trusting of each other. We just looked a bit lacklustre up there.

"We've got to start believing in each other. In the first half, we never really looked like we believed we could do it. Today was just disappointing.

"For the second half, we had extended period where we were on top, but we need to turn that into opportunities and goals. We're just lacking that at the moment.

"It's massively disappointing to come away with nothing, because we should be coming away from here winning. If we want to be at the top of the league, we have to do that.

"We're only six points off the top of the league but we want to get going. We have to demand it of each other, we do it in training but when we get out on a Saturday you have to grab the game and take responsibility."

Dons' hunt for a striker is currently on-going, but with social media linking the club to former Hearts striker Osman Sow, Neilson refused to be drawn on the Swedish forward.

He said: "There are a lot of players we're linked with. Players are put out there left, right and centre. Until things are done, I don't like to comment on individual players. We're working hard in the background to get things done as privately as we can and we'll continue to do that.

"We're hopeful, but these things take time. Everyone knows what we need, and we see it. We need at least two offensive players - a striker and a number 10 to give us more depth. We also need a wider player. We're working away, but we have to make sure it's the right players."