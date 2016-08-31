Dons land Colclough on loan from Wigan

MK Dons completed their first piece of business on transfer deadline day by signing Wigan winger Ryan Colclough on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old made a name for himself at Crewe making more than 50 appearances at the Alexandra Stadium, scoring 13 goals.

He completed a move to the DW Stadium in January, but has only made a handful of appearances for the Latics.

Having only played twice this season, Colclough joins Dons for the remainder of the season.

Dons boss Karl Robinson told mkdons.com: “I’m ecstatic. He’s somebody who I tried to sign last season and has been one of our main targets for six months.

“He made his second-ever professional appearance against us and I remember watching his debut while we prepared for that game against Crewe.

“He can play off both sides. He comes from a club like Wigan, who play a similar style and he started at Crewe, which means he’s been developed properly.

“He’s very direct. He’s aggressive in his finishing and I think he’s certainly someone who can make us a better team. He’ll make us more dynamic offensively, being a goalscoring wide player.

“I look forward to working with him.”

He is Dons ninth signing of the summer, after Ed Upson, Paul Downing, George B Williams, George C Williams, Chuks Aneke, Lee Nicholls, Scott Wootton and Kieran Agard.