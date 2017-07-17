Dons land their man Ariyibi on loan from Nottingham Forest

Robbie Neilson admitted the signing of Gboly Ariyibi took a lot of work to get done.

The 22-year-old joined on loan for the season from Nottingham Forest, but the Dons boss said the effort was worth the weight to get him to the club.

Dons fans are most likely to know winger Ariyibi from his spell at Chesterfield before earning a move to the Championship side in January.

“We’ve been working on this one for quite some time so we are delighted to finally get the deal completed," Neilson told MKDons.com. “Gboly will bring another dimension to our squad with his explosive pace and aggression 1v1 situations.”

“I’m very excited,” the former United States U23 international told MKDons.com. “I want to be playing games, plus the gaffer really wanted me to come here and that gives me a lot of belief.

“I’d like to think I’m an exciting player and hopefully get people off their seats.”