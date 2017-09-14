Dons legend Lewington is 'an inspiration' for Scott Golbourne

Scott Golbourne has praised Dean Lewington for helping him fit in with the rest of the squad - even if the defender is keeping the Dons skipper out of the side.

The left-back joined on-loan from Bristol City on transfer deadline day, and has played every minute since arriving while Lewington has been in and out of the side this season.

Lewington, a veteran of more than 600 games for Dons, has seen his role reduced more and more since Robbie Neilson took over in December last year.

And Golbourne, a like-for-like replacement, said stepping into Lewington's shoes has been made easier by the man himself.

"I don't think it's added pressure, but I'd say it was inspiring," said Golbourne of Lewington's support. "I've played against him a good few times and know he's a legend here. I walk around and see the old team pictures from 2004, 2005, 2006 and he's there! He's been that figure for so long.

"He has been so helpful towards me too, helping me bed in which shows the guy's character and what he's about. If I can do anything like what he's done in this short period of time I've signed for here, I'll be happy with that."

The 29-year-old is on Dons' books until January having requested a short-term loan deal, rather than an entire season. While his future with Bristol City is currently unclear, Golbourne hasn't ruled out a return to Ashton Gate, but also left the door open to remain at Stadium MK should the scenario transpire.

He said: "I'm actually open to all scenarios. I wanted to come and play football, and see what it brings. For me, it was an incredible opportunity to play here. What it brings in January, football is an unpredictable environment, anything can happen. It's still a mystery at the moment!

"I didn't want to go until January without featuring as much as I'd like. When the opportunity came, i saw it as a chance to play regular football at a good club, so it was a good opportunity for me."

Boss Robbie Neilson though has stated his intent to keep Golbourne beyond January.

He said: "We hope so, he wanted to come here and play football, and we were desperate to get him. We wanted him for the full seaosn, but he decided he wanted a short term loan until January to give himself an option, and we were happy with that.

"We hope we can help his career, he can get some game time and from January, we hope we can convince him to stay. At this level, he's a top player.

"We need players like him, and Alex Gilbey, who step up to the plate and do things properly."