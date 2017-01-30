Dons Maecky Ngombo their third January signing

Belgian U21 striker Maecky Ngombo has signed for MK Dons on loan from Fortuna Dusseldorf until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old completed the move on Monday to become Robbie Neilson's third signing of the window, after Robbie Muirhead and Harvey Barnes.

“I’m really happy and excited,” Ngombo told MK Dons PlayerHD. “I’d like to think I’m a fast and technical player – hopefully I can bring a lot of action.

“It’s always been a dream to play in England. I’ve spoken to the manager and I believe we can do good things. I’m looking forward to training and playing.”

“We’re delighted to get him,” Neilson told mkdons.com.

“He’s a talented player with pace and energy. He’s also got a very good pedigree having played in Holland and Germany, as well as featuring on the international stage with Belgium.

“He’ll be a good addition to the striking department at the Club.”

The deal is subject to international clearance, as well as approval from the EFL and the FA.

Click here for the latest Dons results, fixtures and stats>>>

Like us on Facebook to get all the latest MK Dons headlines in your timeline: www.facebook.com/mkcitizensport