Dons must be more consistent, says boss Neilson after crushing Posh

His side might have beaten Peterborough 4-0 at London Road - their first league win there in nine years - but Robbie Neilson has urged his side to be more consistent.

Lee Rangol had rounded keeper David Martin early in the game, and but for Paul Downing's goal-line clearance, the game could have been on a very different tilt before Dons' second half demolition of Posh.

But goals from Harvey Barnes, Kieran Agard and two more for Chuks Aneke - his second brace in as many games - put the result beyond any doubt as Dons climbed to 15th int he League 1 table.

Rather than getting too carried away with the result though, Neilson highlighted how he wants his side to be more consistent, eradicating the mistakes which saw them struggle to find their feet in the opening 20 minutes of the game.

"There's still a way to go, we still want to recruit," he said afterwards. "There are still things I want to be doing better than we are doing, but it's a great result today.

"It could have been a different story in the opening 20 minutes though, so we have to make sure we get rid of the bad periods in games and try and get more consistent.

"For the first 10, 15 minutes, we struggled to get a hold of the game. Once we managed to do that though, we were comfortable. Peterborough are a good team, and we knew that coming here and we knew we'd have to give up a bit to them. We probably created three of four good chances, we just lacked that bit of quality.

"I though Darren Potter led the team. We had a number of people who played very well, but the key now is to carry it to the Bolton game. We've won two games in a row, I'm hoping we can make it four or five and climb the table."

Aneke's brace - starting with a wonder-goal to make it 3-0 - had everyone talking though as he put in another man of the match performance from the creative role in behind the strikers, not least from his manager.

"It has been a tough year for Chuks," Neilson added. "I've only been here for two months, but I've seen his hard work and endeavour. You can see how he handles himself within the team, and when he scores, everyone wants to celebrate with him because he's highly regarded.

"It was a great strike, but I want him to score a few more better than that!"

Harvey Barnes made his first start for Dons after scoring on his debut last week against Northampton, and endeared himself to his new fanbase by firing in the opener, but Neilson was wary not to burn the 19-year-old out as he adjusts to first team football.

Neilson said: "He was fantastic again. We just need to enjoy the time we've got with him. He's destined for bigger and better things. Our job is to get him used to men's football, so we brought him off after 70 minutes to stop him from blowing up. But he was excellent for a young kid making his debut today."

While Barnes and Robbie Muirhead have come into the squad this month, Neilson predicts a late night on Tuesday when the transfer window closes for another five months.

He added: "We're pushing, honestly! The last week has been really busy to get things going. We're trying to get one guy in but his club want to keep him until after their game on Tuesday night, so it makes it really difficult. I expect it to get done, but a lot of moves will be last minute for everyone I think.

"With a full card of fixtures in the Championship and Premier League, trying to get anyone out of there will be at 10:15pm on Tuesday night I think!"