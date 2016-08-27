Dons must learn to play in League 1 again

MK Dons have to learn how to play at League 1 level again if they are to bounce back to the Championship this season, according to manager Karl Robinson.

A poor performance against Peterborough saw them downed 2-0 at Stadium MK on Saturday, losing back-to-back home games to leave them 12th in the table.

“We need to learn to play at this level again,” said Robinson. “We’re too eager to do something. It’s like a lack of respect for this level, thinking we can come back from a goal behind.

“We’ve got to turn things around here, because we’ve been decent on the road.

“We’re conceding the first goal and not taking our chances in the final third are the two basics. Two set pieces we defended stupidly, and we didn’t make their defenders work when we were in goal-scoring positions. You can imagine our frustrations.”

It wasn’t just Robinson and his players frustrated though, as a chorus of boos rang out around Stadium MK at both half and full-time whistles from the home supporters - and they were justified, according to the manager.

He said: “The boos were out of frustration. You can’t knock a fan for showing their frustration. It’s a disappointing evening, but we have to respond to this now.

“We have to be more free flowing, and we have to score more goals at home. We’ve only got three, but that’s unacceptable.

“The players are in tomorrow morning at 8.30am to watch the game back. We have to go back over it. We didn’t overly lay a glove on the Peterborough players either. There were a number of elements that just weren’t good enough.

“Playing at home, there’s a flatness to us which we have to eradicate.”