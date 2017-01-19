Dons must make their possession count against Cobblers

Robbie Neilson predicts his MK Dons side will have a lot of possession against Northampton, but will need to make it count in the local derby.

After their game against Port Vale was postponed, Neilson and his staff went to watch the Cobblers’ 2-1 defeat to Scunthorpe, which was also watched by new Northampton boss Justin Edinburgh who takes charge for the first time on Saturday.

And after watching them, Neilson feels his side should have enough to avenge the humiliating 3-2 defeat at Sixfields earlier this season.

“We went to watch them on Saturday instead,” said Neilson. “They’ve got two good strikers and good delivery from wide.

“We’ll have a lot of possession but we have to make the most of it and not get caught on the counter. Local derbies create a little bit more spice and hopefully we’ll get a few more fans in here and create a good atmosphere.”

Victory for Dons would see them climb above Northampton in the League 1 table.