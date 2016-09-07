Dons’ options up top must come good soon

Karl Robinson feels he has strength up front, despite only having one recognised striker - and he is yet to score this season.

Nicky Maynard has been under fire from Dons fans in recent weeks, but Kieran Agard also struggled to make an impact when playing up front in the second half of the 3-2 defeat against Northampton at Sixfields on Sunday.

While Maynard is the only senior striker on Dons’ books, Robinson believes he has options up front in the form of Kieran Agard, Dean Bowditch, teenager Kabonga Tshimanga and injured summer signing Chuks Aneke.

He said: “Kieran Agard can play as a 9 if we push him up, Dean Bowditch can play there, Chuks Aneke, when he’s fit, can play there, Kabonga Tshimanga has had an amazing three weeks and can play there.

“Nicky Maynard is going through a hard time, but he can score goals.

“I’ve got faith in Nicky because he’s a goal-scorer. He will find form, Kieran Agard will find form too, but it has to come quicker.

“We have to be more dominant in the final third.”