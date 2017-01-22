DONS RATINGS: Aneke announces himself on the scene

MK Dons player ratings in the 5-3 win over Northampton Town.

David Martin - 6 - Didn't have anything to do before getting injured and replaced.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Faired pretty well in the new-look defence, playing a narrower role.

Joe Walsh - 6 - Battled with O'Toole to win a penalty for the home side.

Paul Downing - 6 - Might be disappointed not to have kept tabs on Richards, and to have given away a penalty.

George Williams - 6 - Another solid showing from the full back.

George Baldock - 6 - Lively, up and down as ever.

Darren Potter - 7 - Shook off a difficult first half with an excellent second, adding a goal too.

Ed Upson - 6 - Did the nitty-gritty stuff as per usual.

Chuks Aneke - 8 - His best performance in a Dons shirt. Two goals, setting one up and generally unplayable.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Didn't provide much aside from his goal, but got the ball rolling.

Nicky Maynard - 5 - Covered ground, but didn't see much of the ball. Came close late on.

Subs:

Lee Nicholls - 5 - Didn't make a save, but couldn't do much about any of the three goals.

Robbie Muirhead - 6 - Showed some good glimpses of what's to come.

Harvey Barnes - 7 - An impressive debut with some silky passes and a brilliantly taken goal.

Top Don: Chuks Aneke