DONS RATINGS: Aneke is an unstoppable force

Dons player ratings in the 4-0 win over Peterborough

David Martin - 6 - Had nothing to do all afternoon.

George Baldock - 6 - Routine for the full back, not really needed in attack either.

Paul Downing - 7 - Simple job at the back, even turned provider for Barnes to score.

Joe Walsh - 6 - Relatively little to do.

George Williams - 6 - An easy afternoon for the full back.

Darren Potter - 6 - Didn't have to do much other than simple offloads.

Ed Upson - 7 - Some good corners thrown into the mix, including a very simple one for Aneke to make it four.

Harvey Barnes - 7 - Looked a step above his full-back all afternoon, topping his performance off with a goal.

Chuks Aneke - 9 - Two more goals, more assists. An unstoppable force.

Kieran Agard - 7 - Made some promising runs in the first half, but showed his deadly side with one chance in the second, and a goal.

Nicky Maynard - 6 - While other around him prospered, Maynard struggled to make it count.

Subs:

Robbie Muirhead - 6 - Only had half a sight of goal, and it was deflected for a corner.

Daniel Powell - No impact as a late sub.

Callum Brittain - Replace Aneke late on.

Top Don: Chuks Aneke