DONS RATINGS: Brittain keeps up appearances with another stand-out show

MK Dons player ratings in the 1-0 win over Plymouth Arygle.

Lee Nicholls - 6 - Not really tested with much, but stood up well against a Nadir Ciftci effort.

Callum Brittain - 8 - Another excellent show. First to everything put his way, and put it on a plate for Nesbitt to score the only goal of the game.

George Williams - 7 - Looks so much more assured at centre back.

Scott Wootton - 8 - Another solid showing, leading the defence brilliantly.

Scott Golbourne - 7 - Looks like he has played with the defence for years.

Ed Upson - 6 - A good start, but limped off early.

Ouss Cisse - 5 - Still doesn't look aware and up to speed with the game, even tried to tackle his own man at one stage.

Alex Gilbey - 6 - Started well and had a decent attempt in the opening half, but was a lot quieter in the second.

Aidan Nesbitt - 8 - A livewire throughout, took his goal well.

Gboly Ariyibi - 5 - Anonymous for long periods, seldom beat his man.

Osman Sow - 6 - A decent return, had a shot wide in the first half but fed off scraps.

Subs:

Conor McGrandles - 6 - Had to mop up a lot of Cisse's mess.

Robbie Muirhead - 5 - Never got into the game.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Poor first touches were the story of his cameo.

Top Don: Callum Brittain