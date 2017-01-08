DONS RATINGS: Chuks carry Dons against Brighton

MK Dons player ratings in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup.

David Martin - 6 - Not much to do, considering Brighton's fire power, but powerless to prevent the goals.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Could perhaps have done more to prevent the early build-up for Brighton's opener.

Joe Walsh - 6 - Didn't really have a lot to do, desptie the scoreline.

George Williams - 7 - Barked orders, great in the air, and filled in at centre back to show off more of his versatility.

George Baldock - 7 - Lively on his return to the starting line-up after injury.

Darren Potter - 6 - Did more of a job in the defensive third than anywhere else.

Ed Upson - 5 - Some nitty-gritty stuff, but the game appeared to pass him by.

Ben Reeves - 5 - Struggled to find his range with set pieces and shots.

Kieran Agard - 5 - Barely involved in the first half, and made little impact in the second.

Chuks Aneke - 7 - Longest time out on the pitch for more than a year. Powerful, direct, clever with his feet and tested the keeper.

Nicky Maynard - 5 - Struggled with a lack of service and a lack of the ball.

Subs:

Daniel Powell - 6 - Looked lively when he came on.

Callum Brittain - Showed a few good touches.

Top Don: Chuks Aneke