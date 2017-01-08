DONS RATINGS: Chuks carry Dons against Brighton

MK Dons player ratings in the 2-0 defeat to Brighton in the FA Cup.
David Martin - 6 - Not much to do, considering Brighton's fire power, but powerless to prevent the goals.
Dean Lewington - 6 - Could perhaps have done more to prevent the early build-up for Brighton's opener.
Joe Walsh - 6 - Didn't really have a lot to do, desptie the scoreline.
George Williams - 7 - Barked orders, great in the air, and filled in at centre back to show off more of his versatility.
George Baldock - 7 - Lively on his return to the starting line-up after injury.
Darren Potter - 6 - Did more of a job in the defensive third than anywhere else.
Ed Upson - 5 - Some nitty-gritty stuff, but the game appeared to pass him by.
Ben Reeves - 5 - Struggled to find his range with set pieces and shots.
Kieran Agard - 5 - Barely involved in the first half, and made little impact in the second.
Chuks Aneke - 7 - Longest time out on the pitch for more than a year. Powerful, direct, clever with his feet and tested the keeper.
Nicky Maynard - 5 - Struggled with a lack of service and a lack of the ball.
Subs:
Daniel Powell - 6 - Looked lively when he came on.
Callum Brittain - Showed a few good touches.
Top Don: Chuks Aneke