DONS RATINGS: Downing does all he can

MK Dons player ratings vs Gillingham

David Martin - 6 - Not much to do really, other than pick the ball out of his net.

GB Williams - 7 - Dealt well with the huge presence of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas

Dean Lewington - 6 - Another solid afternoon for the skipper playing out of position.

Paul Downing - 7 - Assured once again, one of his better outings in a Dons shirt.

George Baldock - 6 - Hobbled off early in the second half.

Ed Upson - 6 - Broke up play well in the centre

Darren Potter - 7 - Once again led the midfield but to no avail. Booked and now misses the next two.

Samir Carruthers - 6 - Industrious but couldn't spark anything.

Dean Bowditch - 6 - Missed the penalty which proved costly in the end.

Ben Reeves - 7 - Lively again, but couldn't get anything going.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Lots of running for little reward.

Subs:

Jack Hendry - 4 - Missed a tackle which led to Gillingham winning the decisive corner, and almost gifted them with another.

Nicky Maynard - 5 - Never really saw the ball

Ryan Colclough - 5 - Like Maynard, couldn't really make an impact.

Top Don: Paul Downing