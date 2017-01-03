DONS RATINGS: Downing does the business

MK Dons player ratings in the 0-0 draw with Chesterfield:

David Martin - 6 - Nothing to do but keep warm.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Solid, unspectacular.

Joe Walsh - 7 - Very assured as usual.

Paul Downing - 8 - Probably his best game in a Dons shirt, mopping up everything.

GB Williams - 6 - Didn't have a lot to do defensively.

Darren Potter - 6 - Good return, but couldn't get things going.

Ed Upson - 6 - Shifted from his usual position, but pulled the strings.

Ben Reeves - 6 - Showed signs of quality, but made a few poor decisions.

Chuks Aneke - 5 - Tried to used his size to his benefit, but it didn't work on the day.

Kieran Agard - 6 - Couldn't get involved in the game, despite want for trying.

Nicky Maynard - 7 - Another heavy workload. Had the best chance with an acrobatic overhead kick.

Subs:

Daniel Powell - 7 - Changed the game when he came on with two good chances.

GC Williams - 7 - His best performance of the season, coinciding with his return to Fulham.

Top Don: Paul Downing