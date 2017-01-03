DONS RATINGS: Downing does the business

MK Dons player ratings in the 0-0 draw with Chesterfield:
David Martin - 6 - Nothing to do but keep warm.
Dean Lewington - 6 - Solid, unspectacular.
Joe Walsh - 7 - Very assured as usual.
Paul Downing - 8 - Probably his best game in a Dons shirt, mopping up everything.
GB Williams - 6 - Didn't have a lot to do defensively.
Darren Potter - 6 - Good return, but couldn't get things going.
Ed Upson - 6 - Shifted from his usual position, but pulled the strings.
Ben Reeves - 6 - Showed signs of quality, but made a few poor decisions.
Chuks Aneke - 5 - Tried to used his size to his benefit, but it didn't work on the day.
Kieran Agard - 6 - Couldn't get involved in the game, despite want for trying.
Nicky Maynard - 7 - Another heavy workload. Had the best chance with an acrobatic overhead kick.
Subs:
Daniel Powell - 7 - Changed the game when he came on with two good chances.
GC Williams - 7 - His best performance of the season, coinciding with his return to Fulham.
Top Don: Paul Downing