DONS RATINGS: Nicky is the Mayn-man

MK Dons player ratings against Swindon Town

David Martin - 6 - Made a couple of vital stops, but perhaps caught on his heels for the opening goal.

Dean Lewington - 6 - Didn't close down Darnell Furlong for Swindon's opener, but otherwise solid.

Joe Walsh - 8 - Excellent again at the heart of the defence. Read the game very well.

Paul Downing - 7 - Ever improving at the back.

GB Williams - 7 - Filled in well again.

Ed Upson - 7 - Industrious, did the nasty engine room stuff well.

Samir Carruthers - 7 - With speculation rife surrounding his future, did his reputation no harm with a busy performance.

Ben Reeves - 7 - Looked creative and lively throughout. Rattled the frame of the goal in the first half.

Chuks Aneke - 7 - Very good in the first half, showing off his physical attributes and tested the keeper. Tired in the second.

Kieran Agard - 8 - Two poachers goals were much needed in a solid performance.

Nicky Maynard - 8 - Excellent all night, ran himself into the ground. Set up the first with a cracking strike off the bar before finally getting his reward.

Subs:

Daniel Powell - 6 - Battled well in defence.

Ryan Colclough - 6 - Exciting on the ball.

Kabongo Tshimanga - Too late to make much of an impact.

Top Don: Nicky Maynard